12,000 youngsters trained under 'Himayat' program: Naqvi in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that Rs 16 crore has been granted to Jammu and Kashmir under the 'Himayat' program under which 12,000 young people have been trained.
Naqvi is in Srinagar as part of a massive outreach by the Central government, two months after Jammu and Kashmir formally became a Union territory.
As many as 36 Union Ministers will be visiting the region between January 18 and 25 to meet people and exchange ideas on the possibilities in the region. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 21, 2020 14:52 IST
