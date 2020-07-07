1,201 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): A total of 1,201 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 85,326 in the city, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the official data, the total number of cases includes 57,152 recoveries and 4,935 deaths.

India's COVID-19 tally neared the seven lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged. While one patient has migrated. (ANI)

