1,206 Maha police personnel test COVID-19 positive so far

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): With an increase of 66 new cases in the past 24 hours, the number of total positive COVID-19 police personnel in Maharashtra reached 1,206 on Sunday.

According to a bulletin by the Maharashtra Police, the number of active cases among its ranks stands at 912, while 283 have been cured and discharged as of date.

The department also said that till now it has attended 93,051 calls pertaining to COVID-19.

So far, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 11 policemen in the state.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday morning, with 30,706 confirmed cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected by the infection in the country. (ANI)

