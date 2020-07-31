121 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Maharashtra Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): A total of 121 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Maharashtra Police force on Friday, taking the total count to 9,217.

With two more fatalities, the total deaths in the state police force reached 102.

"121 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19 while 2 died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 102," said Maharashtra Police.

The total number of police personnel infected with coronavirus is 9,217, out of which 7,176 have recovered and 1,939 are active cases, informed the Maharashtra Police.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,48,454 active COVID cases in Maharashtra as it continues to be the worst-affected state. (ANI)