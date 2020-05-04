121 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported a total of 121 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours with which the total tally in the state has risen to 2,766.

The death toll in the state rose to 50 while 754 patients have been recovered.

According to estimates by the State Health Department Agra has reported 14 deaths linked to COVID-19, the maximum in the state, followed by seven each in Meerut and Moradabad while Kanpur toll is currently at five.

A total of 2,573 new COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 42,836 in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

