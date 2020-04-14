121 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): With 121 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 2,455.

While 92 positive cases have been reported in Mumbai, 13 were reported in Navi Mumbai, 10 in Thane, five in Vasai Virar and one in Raigad.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 10,363, including 8,988 active cases. So far, 1,035 patients have been cured and discharged while 339 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)