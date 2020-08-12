1,212 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Kerala reported 1,212 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday while 880 patients have recovered.

Giving COVID-19 updates, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said of the cases confirmed today 1,068 people were infected through contact and the source of infection was unknown in 45 cases.

"In the cases reported today, 51 are those who came back from foreign countries and 64 from other states. And 22 healthcare workers were also infected. Six deaths were reported taking the COVID-related death toll in the state to 126," he said.

The details of the new active cases today are 266 in Thiruvananthapuram district, 261 in Malappuram, 121 in Ernakulam, 118 in Alappuzha, 93 in Kozhikode, 81 from Palakkad, 76 in Kottayam, 68 from Kasaragod, 42 in Idukki, 31 from Kannur, 9 each in Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts, 12 in Wayanad and five in Kollam district.

So far, 24,926 people have been cured of COVID-19 and 13,045 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the State.

There are a total of 1,51,752 people under observation in the state, 1,39,326 in home or institutional quarantine, and 12,426 in hospitals. A total of 1,380 persons were admitted to the hospital today.

During the last 24 hours, 28,644 samples were tested. Till now, a total of 10,56,360 samples have been sent for testing and the results of 7,313 samples are yet to come. As part of the Sentinel Surveillance, 1,41,283 samples were collected from high-risk groups and 1,049 results are still expected.

Today 30 places were marked as hotspots and 13 were exempted. There are 540 hotspots in Kerala now. (ANI)

