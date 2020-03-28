12180 LPG cylinders delivered by gas agencies in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Chandigarh Administration has said that total 12180 LPG Cylinders were delivered by the Gas Agencies here.

A press release from the Department of Public Relations Chandigarh said, "It is brought out for information of all that to ensure that there is a smooth supply of LPG Cylinders to residents and households in Chandigarh, the Administration has taken steps to streamline the process in the present situation."

"Total 12180 LPG Cylinders were delivered by the Gas Agencies, wherein 8600 were supplied by IOCL, 1430 by HPCL and 2150 BPCL," the press release said.

The Administration assures all the residents that the supply of LPG Cylinders in the city will be maintained and there is no need to panic.

"However, it is clarified that no individual is allowed to visit any Gas agency for buying/ refilling LPG Cylinder. The residents can only place an order telephonically for delivery of LPG Cylinder at their doorstep," the press release said.

"In case anyone is found violating the provision, then strict legal action would be taken against both the individual and the shop owner as per law," it added. (ANI)

