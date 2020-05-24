1.22 lakh migrant workers transported on trains from Telangana to their native places: State Chief Secretary

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 24 (ANI): Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that till Saturday 88 trains have transported 1.22 lakh migrant workers from various stations in the state to their native places.

In addition to that, a total of 46 trains were scheduled to carry 50,000 migrant labourers to their respective destinations on Saturday night, Kumar added.

Besides facilitating transportation, the state government has also arranged two food packets, drinking water and fruits for each migrant worker.

"Six trains will depart from Nampally railway station in Hyderabad while another 40 trains will leave from other stations in Telangana," the official said yesterday.

Kumar flagged off the trains yesterday, from Nampally railway station.

Additional DG Jitender, Principal Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Secretary PR & RD Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary Finance Ronald Ross, Ranga Reddy Joint Collector Harish and other officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)

