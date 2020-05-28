122 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state tally reaches 2,405

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 27 (ANI): 122 more COVID-19 cases and one death have been reported from Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,405 on Wednesday, the state Health Department said.

"The total number of cases in the state is now at 2,405, including 1,596 active cases and 45 deaths (2 due to 'non COVID-19' cause)," the state Health Department said.

A total of 1,51,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 64,426 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

There are 83,004 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 4,337 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

