1,227 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): As many as 1,227 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Monday, taking the total number of active cases in the State to 24,318.

Across the country there are a total of 31,06,348 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 23,38,035 (75.3 per cent) cases have been cured/discharged/migrated, while 7,10,771 (22.88 per cent) cases are active and 57,542 (1.85 per cent) have succumbed to the virus, as per the Ministry. (ANI)

