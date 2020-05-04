123 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 3,009

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 4 (ANI): 123 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the coronavirus tally in the state to 3,009 on Monday, the state health department said.

As per the data provided by the state Health Department, the highest number of cases were reported from Jodhpur (73), followed by Chittorgarh (19), Jaipur (12), Pali (11), Kota (3) Rajsamand (2) and Bikaner, Alwar and Udaipur (1 each).

As four persons have succumbed to the virus in Jaipur on Monday, the COVID-19 death toll now stands at 75.

While 1,356 have recovered from the disease, 923 have been discharged from the hospitals.

At present, there are 1,578 active cases in the state and 4,886 samples are under process in the state. (ANI)

