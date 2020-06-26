123 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 25 (ANI): At least 123 persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 3,726, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,761.

With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Thursday reached 4,73,105, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 418 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, while the total death toll reaches 14,894. Out of the total number of cases, 1,86,514 are active and 2,71,697 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

