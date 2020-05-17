123 new COVID cases take Rajasthan's tally to 5,083

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 17 (ANI): Rajasthan on Sunday reported 123 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of people infected with the virus in the state to 5,083, the health department said.

The total number of cases include 1,963 active cases and 128 deaths.

Out of the 123 fresh cases, Jaipur reported the highest number of COVID cases today at 37 and two deaths.

So far 2,577 people have been discharged from the hospitals after being treated for the virus.

Moreover, 5,103 samples are under process for testing. (ANI)

