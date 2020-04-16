123 persons assembled in mosques of Hindupuram town in AP, says state administration

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): There are 123 persons, who came from other places, in different mosques in Hindupuram town of the district, said Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Srinivasulu on Wednesday.

The MRO said that the administration has details related to all of them and COVID-19 tests are being conducted for those persons.

Srinivasulu said: "Some local channels aired the news that many people are hiding in mosques of Hindupuram. We have all data about those who came for Jamaat to all mosques. There are 123 persons in various mosques. We have all their details like name, Aadhar number, when did they come, from where they came, etc".

"They have arrived in Hindupuram town between December 29, 2019, and February 28, 2020. They came for Jamaat and got stuck here due to lockdown. Now we are conducting tests for them with the help of Muslim clerics. Already samples of almost 60 persons have been collected. We are collecting the samples of others too," he added. (ANI)

