1.24 crore corona warriors available in India, says govt

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Centre on Tuesday said that a portal -- covidwarriors.gov.in -- has been created as a master database of healthcare professionals and volunteers and a total of 1.24 crore corona warriors are available now in the country.

"covidwarriors.gov.in has been created as a master database of healthcare professionals and volunteers. Till now, details of 1.24 crore human resources of various kinds have been added to it," said Arun Kumar Panda, Chairman of the Empowered Group-4, which has been mandated with identification of human resources for various COVID-19 related activities.

Panda said that 40,000 Indian Red Cross volunteers are working as corona warriors in 550 districts. "3,500 NCC cadets and 500 NCC staff in 19 states and UTs, and another 47,000 NCC cadets have been enrolled. 1.80 lakh ex-servicemen have been identified and 6,300 are deployed already," he added.

"A total of 15,000 AYUSH professionals have been deployed in 17 states and UTs in management of COVID-19. More than 1 lakh AYUSH professionals and 55,000 AYUSH students have been trained and ready for deployment," he said.

Panda stated that the portal will help local administration and state governments to tackle COVID-19 effectively.

"The details of corona warriors in 20 categories and 49 sub-categories, who can contribute to COVID-19 management efforts, are available to states and UTs on the portal. State and district level coordinators' phone numbers are provided on the portal. The hospital details of 201 public sector enterprises, 49 ESIS hospitals, 50 Railway hospitals, 12 port hospitals and 13 ordinance factories hospitals are on the website," he explained.

Panda informed that corona warriors volunteers are involved in three types of activities --preventive activities such as social distancing, supply of essential commodities in containment zones and field surveillance curative component.

"The government has launched IgoT platform -- Igot.gov.in -- to provide anytime anywhere onsite training. It is accessible through any device. 14 courses, 53 modules, 113 videos and 29 training documents are available on the portal. There are 1.31 lakh users in two weeks," he said. (ANI)

