1,248 new COVID-19 cases reported in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh reported 1,248 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, said Amit Mohan Prasad, State Principal Secretary (Health) on Thursday.

Addressing a daily briefing over coronavirus situation in the state, Prasad said, "In the last 24 hours, 1,248 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state. There are 10,373 active cases, 21,127 discharged so far and 862 patients have succumbed to the infection."

"A total of 32,826 samples were tested yesterday. 10,36,106 samples have been tested in the state so far," he added.

Prasad further said that 7 new RT-PCR laboratories will start operating in next 2-3 days.

"We are going to open seven new RT-PCR laboratories in the next 2-3 days at Aligarh, Varanasi, Gonda, Moradabad, Bareilly, Mirzapur and Lucknow," he said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that a total of 2,22,854 people have been fined after registering 87,147 FIRs for violation of COVID guidelines.

"So far 61,619 vehicles have been seized and Rs 41.65 crores were recovered from the violators," he said.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 24,879 new positive cases and 487 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 7,67,296, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,69,789 are active, 4,76,378 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,129 have died. (ANI)

