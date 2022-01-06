125 out of 179 passengers of chartered flight tested COVID-19 positive at Amritsar airport

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): A total of 125 out of 179 passengers on an international chartered flight from Italy's Milan have tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival at Amritsar airport, said Airport Director on Thursday.

An international charter flight from Italy to Amritsar was scheduled and landed at Amritsar airport at 11:15 am on Thursday. After mandatory COVID test at airport, 125 passengers were found positive for COVID.

"125 passengers of (Milan) Italy-Amritsar flight have tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival at Amritsar airport," VK Seth, Airport Director told ANI.

Amritsar airport authorities are in touch with the local administration to shift the positive passengers to the quarantine centres in different districts of Punjab.

"We have contacted local administration regarding shifting of passengers to several quarantine centres," Amritsar Airport Director said.

There will be genome sequencing of all the passengers who have been found positive.

The family members of the passengers who reached the airport showed anger towards the airport authorities and questioned the testing lab. (ANI)