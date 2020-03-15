125 PMC teams to educate people about COVID-19 in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday constituted 125 teams to survey the situation and educate people about COVID-19. The teams will start working from March 15, PMC PRO said.

"Municipal Corporation has formed 125 teams having 30 members in each team, to survey the situation and educate people about coronavirus. The teams will start their work from tomorrow, they will be visiting the houses in the most affected areas," PRO said.

Earlier on Sunday, a 59-year-old woman has tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 32.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicenter' of the global coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 15 lakh people with over 4,000 deaths globally. (ANI)

