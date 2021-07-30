1,253 railway stations to be modernised under 'Adarsh Station Scheme': Ashwini Vaishnav

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): As many as 1,253 railway stations costing 2,800 crores to be modernized under Adarsh Station Scheme in the financial year 2021-22, informed Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnav in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Friday.



The funds have been done zone-wise.

The allocation of funds for the central railway is 230.58 cr while 178.71 cr has been allocated for the Eastern Railway.

1,253 stations have been identified for development under the scheme. Out of these 1,206 railway stations have been developed and the remaining stations are planned to be developed in the financial year 2021-22. (ANI)

