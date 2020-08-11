1,256 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in Telangana on Sunday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): As many as 1,256 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 80,751 in the state.

According to the state health department, the total number of cases includes 57,586 recoveries and 637 deaths so far.

India registered 62,064 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours while the total recoveries crossed 15-lakh mark.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), 1,007 new deaths were reported in the country and the cumulative toll reached 44,386.

The country's COVID-19 count has risen to 22,15,075 including 6,34,945 active cases and 15,35,744 cured/discharged/migrated cases. (ANI)

