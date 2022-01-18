125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose to be celebrated at Bengaluru's Jakkur Flying School, says CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the 125th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose will be celebrated at Jakkur Flying School, Bengaluru, adding that about 100 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and commanders will participate in it.



It has also been decided to invite Union Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar will be invited for the programme.

Bommai was chairing a virtual meeting with senior officials on preparations for Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125 birth anniversary, which falls on January 23.

The Chief Minister also said that the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose will be celebrated in all schools and colleges with meaningful and inspirational programmes. (ANI)

