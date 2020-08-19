1,266 new coronavirus cases in Jharkhand, state's tally crosses 25,000-mark

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): As many as 1266 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths were reported in Jharkhand on Tuesday, according to state government's data.

The total cases in the state has climbed to 25,333 including 265 deaths and 15,709 patients recovered and discharged. At present, there are 9,359 active cases in the state.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that India has reported 55,079 new coronavirus cases and 876 deaths.

The country's COVID-19 tally has now reached 27,02,743 cases and 51,797 deaths. (ANI)

