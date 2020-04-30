127 more COVID-19 cases in Pune, district tally reaches 1722

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): 127 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Pune in the last 12 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 1,722, informed District Health Officer Bhagwan Pawar on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra have neared 10,000, and over 400 patients have died due to the infection in the state. (ANI)