1,278 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 1,278 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths reported on Sunday, the state health department said.

The number of positive cases in the state rose to 22,171.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state due to COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 62,939 cases so far including 19,358 cured cases and 2,109 deaths. (ANI)

