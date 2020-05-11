Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 1,278 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths reported on Sunday, the state health department said.
The number of positive cases in the state rose to 22,171.
Maharashtra is the worst-affected state due to COVID-19.
According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 62,939 cases so far including 19,358 cured cases and 2,109 deaths. (ANI)
1,278 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths in Maharashtra
ANI | Updated: May 10, 2020 23:28 IST
