'13 bills passed in four minutes or less during UPA rule'

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI) The Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill, 2020 was passed by Lok Sabha on Wednesday amid vociferous protests by some Opposition parties over their demand for immediate discussion on Delhi riots but it is not the first time that legislations have been passed hurriedly in the lower house.

Official sources said that 17 bills were passed in less than 14 minutes when Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power and 13 of these were passed in four minutes or less.

They said the bills passed in "one minute" include The Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Bill 2010 which was passed in May 2010 and The Apprentices (Amendment) Bill, 2007 which was passed in September 2007.

They said the bills passed in "two minutes" are The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provision) Bill, 2011, passed in March 2011, the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2007 passed in March 2007 and the National Institutes of Technology Bill, 2007, passed in May 2007.

The sources said that a significant bill like the Andhra Pradesh (Reorganisation) Bill, 2014, which entailed carving out a new state of Telangana from Andhra Pradesh, was passed in 78 minutes in February 2014.

The government on Thursday sought to pass The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 amid protests by the Opposition but it could not be passed as the House was adjourned after paper's were snatched from Speaker's table. Seven Congress members were subsequently suspended for the remaining period of the budget session for "gross miscondut". (ANI)

