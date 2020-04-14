13 COVID-19 patients discharged from Srinagar hospital: Rohit Kansal

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 14 (ANI): Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday informed that 13 more COVID-19 positive patients have been discharged from CD Hospital, Srinagar after treatment and recovery.

Earlier, 16 people were discharged, including nine in Jammu and seven in Kashmir.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 270 COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory including four deaths.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

