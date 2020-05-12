13 deaths, 406 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): 13 deaths and 406 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from the national capital in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stands at 7,639, including 86 deaths, according to the Delhi Government health bulletin on Tuesday.

"13 deaths and 406 more positive cases were reported in Delhi in 24 hours till midnight yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 7,639 and deaths to 86," read the bulletin.

With 383 patients recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients in the national capital has risen to 2,512 patients, added the bulletin.

Currently, there are 5,041 active coronavirus cases in the city. (ANI)