13 deaths and 406 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Thirteen deaths and 406 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Delhi in 24 hours till midnight yesterday.

"The total number of cases now stands at 7639 and the number of deaths has reached 86. 383 people have been cured/discharged taking the total number of recovered cases to 2512," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

"The doubling rate in Delhi is 11 days now. The doubling rate had once reached 3 or 4 days. If the doubling rate reaches 18, 20 or 25, then we will be more comfortable," he added.

A total of 70,756 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 22,455 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

There are 46,008 active cases of COVID-19 and 2,293 people have lost their lives in the country to date. (ANI)

