13 detained for illegally transporting cattle in Assam

Nagaon (Assam) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Thirteen persons were apprehended here on Saturday for illegally transporting cattle.
"Police party led by Additional SP (HQ) Nagaon seized six illegal cattle trucks, a car, along with 151 cattle and apprehended 13 persons near Nagaon Town," said Assam police.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Feb 01, 2020 23:00 IST
