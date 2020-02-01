13 detained for illegally transporting cattle in Assam

Nagaon (Assam) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Thirteen persons were apprehended here on Saturday for illegally transporting cattle.

"Police party led by Additional SP (HQ) Nagaon seized six illegal cattle trucks, a car, along with 151 cattle and apprehended 13 persons near Nagaon Town," said Assam police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

