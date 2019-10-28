Representative image
Representative image

13 employees of airports, airlines caught drunk on duty: DGCA

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 20:29 IST

New Delhi,(India), Oct 28,(ANI): A total of 13 airline staffers from different airlines and airports have failed breath analyser tests for alcohol, India's aviation regulatory body Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said on Monday.
The staff were all deployed in crucial positions.
In a random breath analyser test conducted between September 17 and October 22 at various airports in the country, 13 employees of airlines and airports were found positive. Out of these five were employed as drivers who ferry passengers.
According to information, four out of five drivers are from Indigo in Guwahati, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Ahmedabad while one was an employed by SpiceJet in Delhi.
"About 13 employees of various types have been found positive during the Breath Analyser Tests (BA) in the voluntary phase, Kindly note that the "Mandatory Phase" begins in November and shall entail our Surveillance & Watch on a regular basis. Importantly, most of these, are involved in Safety Sensitive functions at the Airport and can be a potential source of serious incident/Accident." DGCA Arun Kumar said.
"Employers have taken punitive action as proposed in the Civil Aviation Requirement and we acknowledge their co-operation and support. We perceive this as a significant step towards upgrading our Safety Standards. Finally, what is noticeable is that they are spread across airports or airlines," Arun Kumar said.
DGCA chief Arun Kumar had mooted the proposal to expand the scope of aviation personnel for BA tests to enhance safety.
Previously, only pilots and cabin crew had to mandatorily undergo these checks pre-flight for domestic flights and post-flight also for some international flights. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 20:37 IST

Bengal Intellectual Society delegation meets Governor regarding...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A seven-member delegation from the Bengal Intellectual Society called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday and raised the issue of human rights and rule of law in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 20:25 IST

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu takes over as chairman of NHAI

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Sukhbir Singh Sandhu on Monday took over as chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 20:13 IST

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's Pune flat attached by bank for...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A flat belonging to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde in Pune has been attached by Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari Bank for non-payment of a loan of Rs 70 lakh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:53 IST

J-K: 19 civilians injured in grenade blast in Sopore

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): At least 19 civilians were injured in the grenade attack at Iqbal Market area near Sopore bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:48 IST

Shashi Tharoor shares his own version of #WaPoDeathNotices on Twitter

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reacted to the ongoing trend of '#WaPoDeathNotices' tweets on Twitter on Monday, terming them as 'hilarious'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:47 IST

Hyderabad girl allegedly kills mother with boyfriend's help,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A woman allegedly killed her mother in connivance with her boyfriend and kept the body in the house for three days before dumping it at Ramannapet railway station, police said after discovering the decomposed corpse on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:45 IST

European Parliament members call on Vice President Naidu

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A delegation of European Union Members of Parliament (MPs) called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at his residence here on Monday evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:26 IST

Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a warehouse on Sitapur Road here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:21 IST

Terrorists, Pak propaganda used for disrupting normalcy in J-K:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Terrorists and Pakistan propaganda were used for disrupting normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday told the visiting members of European Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:11 IST

Hyderabad: 4 nabbed in robbery case; gold and silver items seized

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): The police nabbed four people who were allegedly involved in a robbery and seized gold ornaments worth 2 kilograms, silver items weighing 6.5 kilograms, one Maruti WagonR car and four mobile phones in Hyderabad on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:08 IST

Chidambaram treated at AIIMS for gastrointestinal health complications

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, was on Monday taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for gastrointestina

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 18:43 IST

Rescuers reach upto 60 feet while digging pit to rescue TN minor...

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Rescuers on Monday have reached upto 60 feet deep digging a pit to pull out the two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell here on Friday and is believed to be stuck inside at a depth of 88 feet.

Read More
iocl