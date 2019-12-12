13 flights cancelled from Guwahati airport as protests over CAB continue

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): As many as 13 flights have been cancelled from Guwahati airport, said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) continued on Thursday.

According to Regional Executive Director of AAI, Sanjeev Jindal, "Thirteen flights have been cancelled at Guwahati Airport."

He also said that 178 passengers who were stuck at the Dibrugarh airport have now been brought to Guwahati via an IndiGo flight.

An indefinite curfew has been imposed in Guwahati and Dibrugarh as protests against (CAB) continued today.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has appealed to the people to maintain peace and stressed that the Central government is committed to implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord to safeguard the unique identity of Assam.

"Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people," Clause 6 of the Assam Accord," he said.

Meanwhile, protestors ransacked the residence of BJP MLA from Chabua constituency in Dibrugarh and set fire to several articles at his home.

Mobile Internet services have been suspended for 24 hours from 7 pm on Wednesday in ten districts of the state - Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (metro) and Kamrup.

The CAB smoothly sailed through Parliament after Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

