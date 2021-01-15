13 highways to be developed at cost of Rs 21,000 cr in North Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 15 (ANI): The Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways, and MSME Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced that construction of 13 highway projects of 847 kilometers at a cost of Rs 21,000 crore in the North Karnataka region has been approved.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of the Elevated Corridor at Rani Chennamma Circle, Hubballi, and the construction of a bridge over Bedthi channel at Dastikoppa village, Kalghataki Taluk.

"The Government of India is committed to the development of highways in Karnataka. 13 projects will be taken up in the State including the construction of 4 lane road in Hubballi - Dharwad Bypass and 4 lane ring road in Belagavi," he explained.

He assured that the ongoing projects in the North Karnataka region including Hubballi - Hospete Highway will be completed shortly.

"Karnataka is a progressive State. The Government of India will work hand in hand with the State Government to eradicate poverty by giving impetus to agriculture and industries. In the Transport Sector, priority will be given to the use of green fuel which will benefit the farmers," he explained.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed his happiness for initiating National Highway Projects for the second time in a month in the State.



The construction of an Elevated Corridor at Rani Chennamma Circle, Hubballi, and the construction of a bridge over the Bedthi channel at Dastikoppa village will ease the traffic in Ankola - Gooty Highway, he opined.

He appreciated the Union Government's measure to invest Rs 1.16 lakh crore for the development of Highways in the State. He said that all cooperation will be extended to complete all highway projects within the stipulated time.

The construction of an Elevated Corridor at Rani Chennamma Circle, Hubballi will ease traffic congestion in Hubballi City, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said.

Govind Karjol, Deputy Chief Minister who spoke on the occasion appreciated that, during Nitin Gadkari's tenure as Union Minister for Highways, 222 projects at a cost of Rs 77,297 crore have been approved and action has been taken to upgrade 8,819 km of road.

He also thanked the Union Minister on behalf of the people of Karnataka for his guidance and concern, economic and technical support for the construction of roads even during the covid 19 pandemic situations.

Jagadeesh Shettar, Minster for Industries said that a long-standing demand of the people of Hubballi City is being realized. He requested the Union Minister to complete the work of Hubballi- Dharwad Bypass road and expansion of Hubballi - Hospete National Highway works.

Union Minister, DV Sadananda Gowda, Road Transport and Highway Minister for State General V.K.Singh, and others were also present at the event. (ANI)

