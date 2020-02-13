The explosion site. Photo/ANI
The explosion site. Photo/ANI

13 injured in gas cylinder blast in Jaipur

ANI | Updated: Feb 13, 2020 16:56 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 13, (ANI): At least 13 people were injured on Thursday after an LPG cylinder blasted in Jaipur's Sheikhpura locality.
Of them, nine persons have been seriously injured while the other four have sustained minor injuries. All of the injured are being treated at a city hospital. More details are awaited. (ANI)

iocl
