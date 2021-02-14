13 killed in road mishap in Andhra's Kurnool

Kurnool/Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): In a major road accident, 13 persons were killed in a collision between a bus and a truck in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on Sunday.

The incident took place at 3.30 am near Madarpur village in Veldurti Mandal of Kurnool district.

Giving the details of the accident, Veldurti Sub Inspector Peddaiah Naidu and Krishnagiri sub-inspector Ramanjaneya Reddy told ANI, "The bus was going from Madanapalle village of Chittoor district to Ajmer in Rajasthan. The bus reached Madarpur village at around 3.30 am. The bus went in the wrong direction hit the lorry that was coming from the opposite direction."



"There were 17 persons in the bus. 13 of them, including the driver, died on the spot, while 4 were injured. The injured have been admitted to Kurnool Government General Hospital," they added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow for the loss of human life in the road mishap at Madapuram of Veldurthi Mandal in Kurnool district.

The Chief Minister instructed the concerned officials to expedite relief work and medical help, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. (ANI)

