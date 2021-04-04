13 labourers injured in mishap at power plant in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): At least 13 labourers were injured after a tin shed fell on them during maintenance work at LANCO thermal power plant in Anpara of Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district on Sunday.

Out of the 13 labourers who were admitted to a hospital, five have serious injuries and continue to receive medical care while eight others were discharged after treatment.



Speaking to ANI, Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police Amrendra Prasad Singh said, "13 labourers were injured after a tin shed fell on them during maintenance work at LANCO thermal power plant in Anpara, Sonbhadra, today morning. Out of the 13 labourers admitted to hospital, 5 with serious injuries are still under medical care, 8 discharged after treatment."



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the Additional Chief Secretary, Energy to conduct an investigation into the incident. (ANI)

