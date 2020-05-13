New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday reported 13 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
Among the new cases, 11 are from Delhi, 1 each from Tripura and Kolkata.
According to a statement issued by the BSF, all personnel who tested positive are under treatment at designated COVID-19 health care hospitals.
With an increase of 3,525 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases rises to 74,281 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
13 more BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19
ANI | Updated: May 13, 2020 16:20 IST
New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday reported 13 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.