13 more coronavirus cases in Karnataka; total 101 now

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 101 in Karnataka on Tuesday after 13 more positive cases were reported in the state from March 30 5 pm to 2 pm today.

The total number of 101 includes three deaths and 8 discharged/cured cases, Karnataka Health Department stated.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24-hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Of this little less than 1,400 cases, there are 1,238 active while 124 cured. The total figure also includes 35 fatalities. (ANI)

