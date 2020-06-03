13 more COVID-19 cases in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 3 (ANI): Thirteen more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Manipur, said the state government.

While four cases were reported from Tengnoupal, three cases were reported from Senapati, two each from Tamenglong and Ukhrul, and one each from Bishnupur and Churachandpur.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 102, including 76 active cases and 26 recoveries. (ANI)

