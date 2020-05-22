13 new cases of COVID-19 in Jharkhand, total count reaches 303

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 22 (ANI): With 13 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday in Jharkhand, the total number of cases reached 303 in the state.

According to a bulletin by the state government, seven patients have been cured or discharged today.

The number of active cases in the state is 164, while 136 people have been discharged till date. Three patients have died in the state. (ANI)

