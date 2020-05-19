13 new COVID-19 cases in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 19 (ANI): With 13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam on Tuesday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases have risen to 154 in the state, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"13 new COVID-19 cases detected from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre. Now the total patient count goes to 154. In view of the rising numbers, I earnestly request you to #StayAtHome and follow #SocialDistancing and hygiene norms," said Sarma on Twitter.

Out of the total tally, 107 patients are active coronavirus cases while four patients have lost their lives due to the virus.

Two patients have migrated so far. At present, there are 41 patients who have been discharged.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1,01,139. As many as 134 deaths were reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 39,174 have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. (ANI)

