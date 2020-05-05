13 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Thirteen new coronavirus cases were reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Tuesday, according to district surveillance officer.

So far samples of 3722 people have been collected for COVID-19 testing, of which 192 have tested positive.

Currently, there are 83 active coronavirus cases, while 109 patients have been cured. (ANI)

