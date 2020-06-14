13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi

Mumbai (Dharavi) [India], June 14 (ANI): Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 2,043 in the locality, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the data, the total number of cases includes 77 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 3,20,922.

With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus death toll has now reached 9,195 in the country. (ANI)