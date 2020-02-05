13 people rescued from blazing building in Mumbai, fireman suffers asphyxiation

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): All residents of the multistory residential building in Malabar Hill of Mumbai where a fire broke out earlier on Wednesday have been rescued safely, fire officials said today.

One fireman was admitted to a hospital after he suffered from asphyxiation.

Chief Fire Officer of Mumbai Fire brigade said that the firefighting team faced difficulty in the rescue operation as the building was located in a dead-end.

"The building is located in a dead-end and narrow access was challenging for fire persons to deploy resources. More overbuilding fire fighting system was not in working conditions hence fire fighting was carried out using fire fighting jets of fire appliance. With great efforts team rescued all the residents safely without injuries," said the officer.

Twelve fire fighting vehicles have been deployed to douse the fire and rescue operation is still underway. The fire broke out at around 8 pm in the residential building with ground plus 14 floors. (ANI)

