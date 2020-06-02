New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): As many as 13 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office situated at Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines here, the LG's Office said on Tuesday.
All those working at the LG's office have undergone COVID-19 tests.
The first case came from the extended branch of the Lieutenant Governor's office following which 13 people were found positive for COVID-19 there.
Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 8,171 more COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths in the last 24 hours as the country's virus count reached 1,98,706 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
13 people test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi LG's office
ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2020 11:25 IST
