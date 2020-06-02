13 people test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi LG's office

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): As many as 13 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office situated at Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines here, the LG's Office said on Tuesday.

All those working at the LG's office have undergone COVID-19 tests.

The first case came from the extended branch of the Lieutenant Governor's office following which 13 people were found positive for COVID-19 there.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 8,171 more COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths in the last 24 hours as the country's virus count reached 1,98,706 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

