13 persons including 2 kids of BSF's 138th BN test COVID-19 positive: Tripura CM

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 4 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday said that 13 persons including two kids of Border Security Force's (BSF) 138th battalion have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Alert! 13 persons including two kids of 138th-Bn #BSF Ambassa found #COVID19 positive. Total #COVID19 positive cases in Tripura stands at 29 (2 already discharged, so active cases are 27). Don't panic, follow the Govt guidelines and Stay at Home," Chief Minister Deb posted on social networking site Facebook.

A total of 42,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 11,762 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

There are 29,685 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,389 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

