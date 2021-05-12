13 states have over 1 lakh active cases, 17 states reports less than 50,000 active cases: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The Ministry of health on Tuesday informed that over 1 lakh active Covid-19 cases are in 13 states and less than 50,000 Covid-19 active cases are in 17 states across the country.

While addressing the press meet, the Ministry of Health officials informed, "More than 1 lakh active cases in 13 states, while 50,000 to 1 lakh active cases are in 6 states and less than 50,000 active cases are in 17 states."

The 13 states with more than 1 lakh active cases are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava said, "On April 30th, 2021, 19,45,299 tests were conducted, the highest ever in the world."

"The national positivity rate is around 21 percent as of now", informed Bhargava in the press meet. He further informed, "Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) to be allowed at all government and private health facilities, no accreditation required. Home-based testing solutions are being explored."

Bhargava elaborated about the details regarding the rapid antigen tests. He said, "Multiple 24X7 RAT booths to be set up in cities, towns and villages. RATS to be allowed at all government and private health care facilities. No accreditation required. RAT booths to be set up with the community in schools, colleges, community centers, RWA offices etc."

"Public-private partnership models encouraged to establish innovative and convenient testing centers. RATS must be conducted in accordance with RAT algorithm defined by ICMR. All RTPCR and RAT test results should be uploaded on ICMR portal. Social distancing norms to be ensured at all RAT and RTPCR testing centers", ICMR DG informed.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Telangana, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands showing continuous decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases, informed Ministry of Health in the meet.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar ad Gujarat also showing continuous decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases.

"Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh showing continued increasing trend in daily new cases": Ministry of Health. (ANI)