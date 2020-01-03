13 trains delayed due to operational reasons in Northern Railway region

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 : As many as 13 trains of Northern Railway were diverted on Wednesday due to operational reasons.

The 12423 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express, 15909 Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Awadh Assam Express and 15955 Dibrugarh-Delhi Jn. Brahmaputra Mail journey commencing from January 1 to 7 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.

The 15903 Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express train journey commencing on January 3 and 6 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.

The 20503 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express train Journey commencing on January 2 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.

The 15933 Dibrugarh-Amritsar Express train journey commencing on January 7 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.

The 20505 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express train journey commencing on January 3 and 6 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.

The 12424 New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express train journey commencing from January 1 to 5 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.

The 15910 Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Awadh Assam Express train journey commencing from January 1 to 4 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.

The 15956 Delhi Jn.- Dibrugarh Brahmaputra Mail journey commencing from January 1 to 4 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.

The 15904 Chandigarh- Dibrugarh Express train journey commencing on January 1 and 5 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.

The 20506 New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express train journey commencing on January 2 and 5 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.

The 15934 Amritsar - Dibrugarh Express train Journey Commencing on January 3 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.

