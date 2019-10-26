Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Thirteen vehicles all with the same registration number were seized by police from a single owner here on Saturday.
Police claim that it was purportedly done to evade tax and insurance charges.
"The accused has done it to evade tax and insurance charges. A case under the relevant section of law has been registered," said Sagarika Nath, DCP, Traffic.
Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)
13 vehicles with same registration number seized in Odisha, case filed against owner
ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:35 IST
