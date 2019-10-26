13 vehicles with same registration number seized in Odisha, case filed against owner

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Thirteen vehicles all with the same registration number were seized by police from a single owner here on Saturday.

Police claim that it was purportedly done to evade tax and insurance charges.

"The accused has done it to evade tax and insurance charges. A case under the relevant section of law has been registered," said Sagarika Nath, DCP, Traffic.

Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

