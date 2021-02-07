13-year-old girl missing from Delhi rescued from kidnappers in Bihar's Raxaul

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): In an inter-state operation spanning over 1,000 kilometres, Delhi Police has managed to rescue a 13-year-old girl child, who was kidnapped in Bawana from kidnappers near Bihar's Raxaul border area.

A special joint team was constituted to trace the girl, who went missing from her home in Bawana Industrial Area.

The police started the probe after the girl's father had filed her missing complaint on January 26.



"In search of the missing girl, the police officials used the secret informer to get the information of the kidnapped children. They also used 'Google Mapping' to locate the place where the girl could be traced. Moreover, they also did door-to-door verification and also examined the beggars to search the girl," read the Delhi police release. (ANI)







